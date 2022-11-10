Dimple Yadav To Contest On Mainpuri Lok Sabha Seat Vacated After SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh's Death

THE SAMAJWADI party (SP) on Thursday fielded former MP Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav, for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll. The Mainpuri seat went vacant after her father-in-law and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death.

“The party declares Dimple Yadav as the party candidate for Mainpurri bypoll,” the Samajwadi party said on its official Twitter handle. Last week, the Election Commission of India announced that bypoll in Mainpuri (parliamentary seat) will be held on December 5. The result will be declared on December 8, along with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

The 42-year-old Dimple has served as Lok Sabha member twice from Kannauj as a Samajwadi Party candidate but she lost her seat in 2019. The party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav who breathed his last on October 10 after prolonged ailments had won the Mainpuri family seat in 2019. However, it was by his slimmest margin ever.

He received 5.2 lakh votes compared to the 4.3 lakh cast by the BJP candidate, a margin of just over 94,000 votes. This was substantially less than the victory margin of 3.6 lakh that he had achieved in 2014. Since 1996, when Mulayam Singh Yadav won the first Mainpuri Lok Sabha election, the Samajwadi Party has been winning every Lok Sabha seat since then. Mulayam Singh won it four consecutive times starting in 2004.

According to sources cited by the news agency IANS, the Yadav family wanted Tej Pratap Yadav to contest the Mainpuri seat since he had won it in a by-election in 2014. Pratap has been managing the constituency during Mulayam Singh's illness in the previous two years. However, Anurag Bhadauria, the SP's spokesperson, predicted that Dimple Yadav will help the SP to win the Mainpuri seat with a record number of votes.

Meanwhile, Shivpal Yadav, the younger sibling of Mulayam Singh Yadav, has claimed that his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), which was founded in 2018 and later partnered with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in the assembly elections, is the "true" successor to Mulayam Singh Yadav's heritage.