On Monday, Anil Deshmukh resigned after several corruption and extortion charges were levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Mumbai| Jagran News Desk: Veteran NCP leader, Dilip Walse Patil, has taken over as Maharashtra's new Home Minister after Anil Deshmukh resigned. On Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray forwarded the resignation of Anil Deshmukh to the governor and he also informed that seven times MLA Patil, will take the charge of the Home department now.

Earlier, Patil was serving as the state Minister of Excise and Labour, and now his department has been transferred to Hasan Mushrif.

Meanwhile, the Excise Ministry will be given to Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is currently in charge of the State Finance Ministry.

Who is Dilip Walse Patil?

Dilip Walse Patil is a seven time MLA and is a son of former Congress MLA, Dattatray Walse Patil. Patil fought his first election in 1990 from Ambegaon Assembly on a Congress ticket, and he emerged as the winner.

Earlier, the Bombay High Court ordered CBI to conduct the preliminary inquiry within 15 days over the allegations against Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh.

NCP leader Nawab Malik also said that Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji and other leaders where he said that he does not want to remain in the post, reported news agency ANI.

He was quoted saying, "After the high court order, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh met Pawar Ji and party leaders and said he doesn't want to remain in the post. He went to tender his resignation to the Chief Minister. Party has requested to the Chief Minister to accept his resignation."

Param Bir Singh has filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, in which he alleged that Deshmukh was involved in malpractices and he even asked the suspended cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crores every month from bars and restaurants.

However, Anil Deshmukh has refuted all of the allegations.

(With inputs from ANI)

