Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Congress Presidential Polls Tomorrow

SENIOR Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Delhi that he will file his nomination for the post of the Congress President on Friday.

Ending speculations on his candidature, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow."

The decision to contest the polls is a personal one for Singh, IANS cited sources close to the leader. They also added that nobody from the Gandhi family has asked him to do so.

Singh, who was in Kerala for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, flew to Delhi along with KC Venugopal on Wednesday night.

Digvijaya Singh joins Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal in the race for the top post while doubts have been cast over Gandhis' favourite Ashok Gehlot's candidature.

The 71-year-old Rajasthan Chief Minister was being considered the leading choice of the Congress, however, the conflic over his successor in the state led to a public controversy, reportedly leaving the Gandhis miffed.

However, those in the know of things said Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet.

Nominations for the Congress president's election can be filed till September 30.