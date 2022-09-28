Digvijaya Singh To File Nomination For Congress Presidential Poll On Sept 30

Amid the race for the Congress presidential polls, party senior leader Digvijaya Singh has decided to file a nomination for the party’s top post for which the election is scheduled to be held on October 17. Singh is expected to arrive in the national capital on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, sources close to Singh claimed that his decision to run for office was a personal one, adding no one in the Gandhi family had requested him to do so. The nomination may be submitted by the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh before September 30.

Congress's initial plan was to field Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the top party post but the high-octane drama in Rajasthan has miffed the Gandhis. Sources in the know of things said "Gehlot has not been ruled out from the race yet".

Congress treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has taken a nomination form from the party's Central Election Authority (CEA). On his part, Bansal said he is only a proposer, not the candidate.CEA chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Tuesday had said: "Till now, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Bansal have taken nomination forms from the CEA."

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath whose name had also come up and had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday said that he does not want to become the party chief, and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

The drama in Rajasthan has made the Congress leadership think about a 'Plan B' for the top party post for which Gehlot was being seen as a contender. However, the open defiance by his MLAs loyal to him brought him under a cloud.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is likely to meet Gandhi here on Wednesday afternoon following the rebellion by his party lawmakers in the state, in the run-up to the Congress presidential poll. Amid the crisis, some other names apart from Gehlot have emerged as possible presidential candidates.

