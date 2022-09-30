Digvijaya Singh Pulls Out Of Congress Presidential Race In Face Of Mallikarjun Kharge's Candidature

CONGRESS leader Digvijaya Singh pulled out of the party's presidential race on Friday in view of senior colleague Mallikarjun Kharge's candidature. Singh, who had flown to Delhi from Kerala to file his nomination, said he would stand by Kharge and be his proposer.

"Kharge Ji is my senior. I went to his residence yesterday and told him that I won't file my nomination if he's filing. He said that he won't be filing. Afterwards, I got to know via press that he is a candidate," news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Announcing his withdrawal from the polls, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "I told him that I stand by him and can't even think of contesting against him. I will be his proposer."

Digvijaya Singh emphasised on his committment to the party and said, "I have worked for Congress all my life till now, will continue doing so. I don't compromise on 3 things - standing for the Dalit, tribals and poor, fighting against those who disturb communal harmony and my commitment to Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family."

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said he had received a call from Digvijaya Singh saying he won't be filing the nomination papers he had collected from the party office yesterday.

The process of selecting the nominee for the Congress presidential polls has been riddled with hurdles and controversies. Earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, once a leading choice for the top post, was ruled out as his tussle with Sachin Pilot in the state went public. Supporters of Gehlot in Rajasthan offered to resign in protest against a possible elevation of Pilot to the chief ministerial role.

The infighting, which blew out of proportion, reportedly left the Gandhis miffed. Gehlot met interim president Sonia Gandhi yesterday to apologise over the drama in Rajasthan, which does not bode well for the party as it tries to regain its lost glory and stature in the country with its 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gehlot on Friday said all senior leaders have decided to back Kharge's candidature while evading questions on his chief ministership.

"I have held several positions for the past 50 years with the blessings of the Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi have showered their blessings on me. For me, it is not the position that matters, but what matters is how to strengthen the party. I will make every effort towards it," he said.

Describing Kharge as an experienced leader, who had won elections 10-12 times, Gehlot for unity. He asked the leaders to come together to support Kharge in rebuilding the party after the presidential election.

Talking about Shashi Tharoor, who is the other contender for the post, Gehlot said, "Even Shashi Tharoor had said it is a friendly match and after elections Congress will be the winner," he said.