Digvijay Singh To Contest Congress Presidential Polls? 'Why Rule Me Out' Remark Sparks Buzz

AMID the ongoing tussle for the post of Congress President, with new possibilities emerging with each new dawn, Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, added a new twist by suggesting that he could join Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot as a candidate for the top post of the 'Grand Old Party.'

Singh will reach Delhi today, and he is likely to meet the party's interim president, Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for over an hour at her residence and said that "he would do whatever the party asked him to do."

"The party and the high command have given me everything. I have been on post for 40-50 years. For me, no post is important. I will fulfil any responsibility given to me."

Meanwhile, Shashi Tharoor visited the AICC headquarters to check the voters' list, signalling that he was finalising his nomination papers for the election.

While Gehlot versus Tharoor seems certain, the tweet of Digvijay Singh signals a possible three-cornered contest.

Thank you NDTV and Vasu for the SPIN. #NDTVExclusive https://t.co/UmQJNJrMJM — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) September 21, 2022

According to a TV channel, Digvijaya Singh has stated that he is not ruling himself out of the race. On the other hand, Singh thanked the channel "for the spin" on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress chief, has refused to return to the post he left after the party's defeat in the 2019 national election.

Gehlot has said that he will contest only if he can't bring Rahul around.

The last non-Congress president was Sitaram Kesri.

The polls will be notified on Thursday, and the nominations for the election will be accepted from September 24 to September 30.

The nomination papers would be scrutinised on October 1, and nominations could be withdrawn until October 8. If there is more than one candidate, the election will be held on October 17. On October 19, the votes would be counted and the results would be announced.