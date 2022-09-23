Digvijay Singh Not To Contest Congress President Polls, Says 'Not In Race, But Will Follow Party's Orders'

While putting end to the speculation over his nominations for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential election, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said that he was not in the race for the party chief. This came just a day after when he said he could join Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot as a candidate for the top post of the grand old party.

Addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, the senior leader said that he would not contest the Congress Presidential polls but he will accept the instruction given to him by the higher authority in the party.

After Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot confirmed his candidature on Friday, there is an intense build-up to the Congress president election. Gehlot said that he tried to convince Rahul Gandhi to take up the top post multiple times but he refused and said that "no member of the Gandhi family" would become the next party chief.

With this, a reshuffle in the Rajasthan cabinet is also anticipated because if Gehlot holds the top post of the party, he has to quit his position as chief minister of Rajasthan as Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made it very clear that there will be a "one person, one post" norm. In that case, there is also a possibility that Sachin Pilot could be elevated in Rajasthan.

Describing the post of Congress president as an "ideological post", Rahul Gandhi said the position "represents a set of ideas and belief system and vision of India".

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Gehlot met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for over an hour at her residence and said that "he would do whatever the party asked him to do." "The party and the high command have given me everything. I have been on the post for 40-50 years. For me, no post is important. I will fulfil any responsibility given to me."

Meanwhile, with Digvijay Singh's clearance, Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor are the top contenders for the post now and this has brought the congress leaders to two different edges.

The process of filing nominations for the post of party chief will begin on September 24 and will continue till September 30. The election is scheduled for October 17 and the counting of votes will take place on October 19.