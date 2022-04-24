New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place in India daily, encouraging an environment of honesty in the country. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat address to the nation, PM Modi also said that UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions reached Rs 10 lakh crore in March this year.

"A culture is also evolving in the country throughS Digital Economy. In the small street shops digital paymenthas made it easy to serve more and more customers. Now they don't even have a problem of loose change. You must also feel the convenience of UPI in everyday life. Wherever you go... carrying cash, going to the bank, finding an ATM... the hassle is now over," PM Modi said.

"Due to this, convenience is also increasing in the country and an atmosphere of honesty is also being created. Now many new start-ups related to Fin-tech are also coming up in the country. I would like you to share any experiences related to this power of digital payment and start-up ecosystem. Your experiences can become an inspiration to many other countrymen," he added.

He also spoke about the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which he had inaugurated in New Delhi recently, and urged people to visit a local museum during holidays and share their experiences using the hashtag 'MuseumMemories'. He said there can be no better time than 75 years of India's Independence to remember the contribution of prime ministers.

"Friends, what can be a better time to remember the contribution of the Prime Ministers of the country than the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav? It is a matter of pride for the country that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement. People's interest in history is increasing a lot and in such a situation the PM Museum is also becoming a centre of attraction for the youth, connecting them with the precious heritage of the country," he said.

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about Vedic Maths and said how it can help students solve mathemathics in exams. Recounting that some students said they were "afraid of maths" during a conversation with him on Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi said mathematics is a "subject about which we Indians should be most comfortable".

He said zero was also discovered in India, upon which all scientific inventions are based on.

"That is, whatever is there in this entire universe, everything is based on mathematics... Every principle of science is expressed through a mathematical formula. Be it Newton's laws, Einstein's famous equation, all the science related to the universe is mathematics. Now scientists also discuss Theory of Everything, that is, a single formula that can express everything in the universe," said PM Modi.

He also spoke about the importance of water conversation, especially during the summers, reminding listerners that thousands of people in India still face issues related to water. He, however, recounted the steps taken by his government to deal with this problem, saying 75 Amrit Sarovars will be built in every district of India during the Amrit Mahotsav.

"From Vedas to Puranas, to save water everywhere, to build ponds, lakes etc., has been termed as the social and spiritual duty of a person. In Valmiki Ramayana, special emphasis has been laid on water conservation, on connecting water sources. Similarly, students of history would know, how much engineering was developed in India regarding water even during the Indus-Saraswati and Harappan civilizations," he said.

