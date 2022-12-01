Digi Yatra: Govt Announces Paperless Entry At Delhi, Bengaluru And Varanasi Airports | All You Need To Know

The facility is now in service at three airports including Delhi, Varanasi, and Bengaluru. By March 2023, the paperless entry will be introduced at four more airports including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada.

Thu, 01 Dec 2022
Image Credits: Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi (Reuters)

FOR a seamless air travel experience, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday launched the Digi Yatra paperless airport entry facility.

"Synonymous with ease, a new chapter in air travel! Today, got the opportunity to launch Digi Yatra on T3 of Delhi Airport to make a Digi Yatra more convenient. The service, based on the Facial Recognition System (FRS), will provide contactless convenience to passengers at the airport," said a tweet posted by the official Twitter handle of the Aviation Minister.

The facility is now functional at three airports in the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi. It will be then followed by four airports namely Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada by March 2023. Subsequently, the technology would be implemented across the country.

"All domestic passengers traveling by any airline will be able to download the DigiYatra app and enjoy a seamless journey, saving their time from airport entry, security check and boarding gate," informed Scindia in a tweet.

Digi Yatra is conceived to achieve contactless, seamless processing of passengers at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

The service is currently launched for domestic flight passengers.

To avail of the service, a one-time registration on the Digi Yatra app is required using Aadhar-based validation and a self-image capture.

There is no central storage of Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The passenger's ID and travel credentials are stored in a secure wallet on the passenger's smartphone itself.

(With inputs from ANI)

