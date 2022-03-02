New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that another Indian has died in war-torn Ukraine days after an Indian medical student lost in life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv. However, the person who lost his life today, suffered a stroke earlier last month and died due to natural circumstances.

Addressing a press briefing today, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. Bagchi said that his family is also in Ukraine and efforts have been made to bring back the body and the family of the deceased as soon as possible. "Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine", Bagchi said.

#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

According to several media reports, Jindal had suffered a stroke earlier in February after which he was admitted to a hospital in Vinnytsia. His parents also gave consent for urgent surgery and later reached Ukraine to be with him. Jindal was studying in Ukraine for the last four years and hailed from Punjab's Barnala.

Meanwhile, Nagchi further informed that a total of 3,352 Indian have been brought back so far and nearly 17,000 Indians have left Ukrainian borders for the evacuation process since India issued an advisory in the last week of January. He also said that a mechanism for issuing emergency certificates to those who lost their Indian passports has been instituted.

India has launched an evacuation mission under which its nationals from Hungary, Romania, Poland and Slovakia are being brought back home after their exit from Ukraine through its land border crossings. At a media briefing on Tuesday night, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said 26 flights have been scheduled to bring Indian citizens over the next three days. He said apart from Bucharest and Budapest, airports in Poland and the Slovak Republic will also be used to operate the flights.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan