Didn't Even Accept Nitish Kumar As PM Candidate: Sushil Modi Hits Out At KCR As United Oppn Clamour Grows

Amid opposition parties' attempt to unite against a common enemy, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his Bihar visit and said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief did not accept Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar as a prime ministerial candidate for 2024 general elections.

Hitting out at Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the Telangana Chief Minister should try to save his position in the 2023 assembly elections, saying he is dreaming about becoming the country's prime minister.

"KCR didn't even accept Nitish Kumar as a PM candidate and outrightly denied it. Nitish Kumar tried to walk out of a presser when they (Nitish Kumar and KCR) were asked about it though KCR tried to make him sit many times," Modi told news agency ANI.

"These people are dreaming in the day. KCR should better save his own CM seat in Telangana in 2023 polls. Neither KCR nor Nitish Kumar will be the CM (of their respective states) by 2024. Those whose own seats aren't safe are dreaming about becoming PM," he said.

KCR, who addressed a joint press conference with Nitish and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday was asked if the Bihar Chief Minister can be opposition's joint candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However, KCR was urged by Nitish to avoid such questions.

"Who am I to say this? If I say this, then somebody might object. Why are you in such a rush? Let us sit and talk about this first," KCR said. The question prompted Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi to leave their seats and stand up, possible signalling that the press conference ended. "I am sitting, you also please sit," KCR said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Many BJP leaders shared the video of the press conference, saying the TRS chief "insulted" Nitish. "Did KCR travel to Patna to get insulted like this? Nitish Kumar didn’t even accord him the basic courtesy of completing his point in a press interaction. Nitish was dismissive of KCR’s pleas to let him finish. But then that is Nitish Kumar. Self conceited. KCR asked for it...," BJP's Amit Malviya said.

Meanwhile, Sushil Modi tweeted: "Nitish Kumar called KCR to seal his candidature for the post of the PM. But KCR did not even take his name. Nitishji got up and attempted to leave the stage. Congress leaders chanted Rahul Gandhi's name. What can be more insulting than this?"