New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Mughal emperor Babar, who established the Mughal dynasty in India, had been buried in Agra before being buried in Kabul. Currently, Babur's tomb is situated in Kabul but it is believed that his body was kept for six months in Agra at Chauburji before the funeral. This monument situated across the Yamuna is a victim of negligence and tourists do not get information about it. However, several historians published their study about the death of the Mughal emperor.

According to the historians, Babar moved to Agra after defeating Abraham Lodi in the Battle of Panipat in the year 1526. He built Charbagh and Aram Bagh across the Yamuna. Now, there are no traces of Charbagh but here on the Yamuna Bridge Station Road, there is a memorial Chauburji protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. This monument is preserved but neglected. Its gate remains locked, even if tourists want to see the monument, they cannot see it.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, Historian Rajkishore Raje stated that after the death of Babur in the year 1530, his body was buried here. Six months later, his body was taken to Kabul and buried again. It is said that the Mughals tried to hide the demise of the Mughal emperor and there are no authentic reports of the burial place of him.

A study made by British Historian Thomas Carlyle

British Historian Thomas Carlyle earlier said that Rambagh was Babur's original burial place. He described Chauburji as being built in Motibagh established by Shah Jahan. According to Carlyle, this place was used as a place of residence by the British. The rectangular plan, raised platform, arch shape, minarets attached at the corners make it look like a replica of Atmaduddaula tomb.

Posted By: Srishti Goel