New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Did you know about the Air India scheme where senior citizens can avail air tickets at a cheaper rate? The Indian citizens who are 60 years or above can avail 50% discount on Air India's basic fare on its domestic flight tickets. The offer, however, is applicable only for economy class tickets.

To avail the scheme, people need to ensure that they have a valid Photo ID with date of birth e.g., Voter’s ID card, Passport, Driving license, senior citizens ID card issued by the national career. The concession is applicable to travel anywhere in India. Tickets have to be purchased at least 7 days before the scheduled departure. The ticket concession is also extended to infants (under two years). For the 1st infant Rs 1250 per coupon is applicable, for 2nd and more Infants, no discount is permissible. You can also visit the Air India website for more information.

However, it is important to understand that the base fare is only a part of the total ticket cost. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the regulatory body of civil aviation in India, has laid out the components that could constitute a potential airfare. Apart from base fare, the airline component also includes Airline fuel charge, Common user terminal fee, Any applicable convenience charges, Passenger service fess (airport charges, by the Airport Authority of India) Airport and/or user development fees Taxes.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha