New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sidhu Moosewala's killing has brought limelight to his last song "The Last Ride", which was a tribute to American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur. Just like Moosewala, Shakur was shot dead in his car in 1996.

Now, internet users have started speculating that Moosewala through his last song "The Last Ride", which has garnered over 11 million views on YouTube, predicted his own death. The users have also noticed uncanny similarities between the song and the circumstances of Moosewala's death.

Interestingly, the lyrics of The Last Ride - released on May 15 last year - read, "Ho chobbar de chehre utte noor dassda, ni ehda uthuga jawani Ch Janaja Mithiye (Everything is revealed in the eyes of the young boy that the funeral will take place in its youth)".

The cover image for The Last Ride track also features a picture from the murder scene of Tupac.

"Sidhu Moose Wala: Died 29/5 and has as a song called 295. Has an album called "The Last Ride"; album cover is the car 2Pac was murdered in. He was sat in driver's seat; as was 2Pac. Passenger was wounded; so was Suge Knight, who was in 2Pac's car. Interesting synchronicity," said a Twitter user who goes by the name @14113GAWG.

Another social media user said Sidhu Moosewala's "ominously last track 'The Last Ride' proved true in him".

"Sidhu Moose Wala using Tupac's car photo, in which he was shot dead, for the cover of his song "The Last Ride" which was actually his last ride in life also and died literally the same way as predicted in his song cover. RIP. Mother of coincidences," said a Twitter user.

While the internet is wondering about the similarities between Moosewala and Tupac's killings, the Punjab Police has said that the latter's murder was a result of an inter-gang rivalry.

29-year-old Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday. It is believed that around 12 gangsters carried out the attack and fired over 20 rounds at point-blank range. Seven to eight bullets hit Moosewala, leading to his death.

"Prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Lucky Patial group," the Punjab Police said. "The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala's murder citing it be the retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera."

