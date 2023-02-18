'Didn't Know Modi Govt Was So Feeble': P Chidambaram's Dig At BJP Amid Row Over George Soros' Remarks

THE CONTROVERSY over the comments of US-based Billionaire George Soros doesn't seem to die down soon. A Day after the BJP and Congress slammed the remarks of the 92-year-old financier philanthropist, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that he does not agree with the majority of what George Soros says now or had said in the past.

Taking it to Twitter, Chidambaram said, "I did not agree with most of what George Soros had said in the past, and I do not agree with most of what he says now. But to label his remarks as an 'attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India' is a puerile statement."

While addressing the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, Soros said that the business tycoon’s troubles and alleged close ally Gautam Adani would weaken PM Modi, ‘opening the door’ to a democratic revival in the country.

Chidambaram said that the people of India will decide who will remain and who will be out of the government. "I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92-year-old rich foreign national," the former finance minister further said.

The Congress leader further advised the Centre to ignore Soros and to listen to Nouriel Roubini. "Roubini warned that India is "increasingly driven by large private conglomerates that can potentially hamper competition and kill new entrants", Chidambaram tweeted.

Nouriel Roubini is an Iranian-American economist who was born in Turkey. In his recent statement, Roubini said that Large, private conglomerates that are considered national champions are increasingly driving India's growth. Although, he said that these private conglomerates hamper competition, and kill new startups, and entrants.

BJP on Friday slammed Soros’ remarks while calling it a 'declaration to destroy India's democratic processes'. The Adani Group has been facing huge losses in the share market following a report by short-seller firm Hindenburg research which accused the business tycoon of ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’. However, the allegations were dismissed by the Adani group.