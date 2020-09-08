Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police will look into actor Adhyayan Suman's claim that Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut took drugs and also forced him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that Mumbai Police will look into actor Adhyayan Suman's claim that Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut took drugs and also forced him. Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh said that Suman, who reportedly dated Kangana a few years ago, had revealed in an interview that she took drugs and also forced him to take them.

"As per request submitted by MLAs Sunil Prabhu & Pratap Sarnaik, I answered in Assembly & said that Kangana Ranaut had relations with Adhyayan Suman, who in an interview said she takes drugs & also forced him to," the Maharashtra home minister said, adding that "Mumbai Police will look into details of this."

The Maharashtra government's decision to probe the drug charges against Kangana Ranaut came a day after Congres demanded the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drug angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, to investigate her.

"Some videos have now emerged in which Kangana Ranaut has confessed that she was a drug addict. If that was so, then who was supplying her these drugs? The Narcotics Control Bureau which is probing the matter, should go and investigate her," Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant had said on Monday.

Interestingly, Kangana had recently claimed that 99 per cent of Bollywood is on drugs and named a few actors who should be tested for drug use. After the actress's sensational claim, an old video of Suman in which he claimed the actress did drugs during a party, started doing rounds on social media.

In the purported video from a 2016 interview, Suman can be heard saying, "On her birthday in March 2008 at The Leela, she (Kangana Ranaut) had invited everybody that she had worked with. She said 'Let's do cocaine in the night.' I had smoked hash with her a couple of times before and didn't like it, so I said no. I remember getting into the biggest argument that night because I said no to cocaine."

