Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for the second consecutive day in connection with a rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai, had allegedly supplied weed Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, reported news agency ANI quoting sources from the anti-drugs agency.

According to the report, chats recovered from Aryan's mobile phone reveal that Ananya supplied drugs to him thrice. The report claimed that Ananya provided phone numbers of drug dealers to Aryan in 2018 and 2019.

"The name of Ananya Panday has come up in a chat which reveals she supplied weed to Aryan thrice including one at a popular get-together. We have seized both phones of Ananya Panday, which includes an old handset as well as the phone she purchased a few months ago. The phones have been seized to check evidence tampering," NCB sources told ANI.

However, the report quoting sources claimed that Ananya has denied the allegation and has told the anti-drugs agency that she never consumed drugs. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation," ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

Ananya, along with her father Chunky Panday, on Friday appeared before the NCB for the second straight day. The The father-daughter duo arrived at the anti-drug agency's office located at Ballard Estate in South Mumbai in a car around 2.20 pm.

Earlier on Thursday, an NCB team was seen at Ananya Panday's house, following which, the actor was summoned by the probe agency at its office. Later, Ananya Panday, along with her father Chunky Panday, reached NCB's office.

Meanwhile, one more drug peddler was detained by NCB on Friday morning in connection with the cruise raid case. The probe agency has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma