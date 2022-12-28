Diba Chandra Joins The List Of Eight MLAs To Leave BJP-Led Coalition In Tripura

BJP MLA Diba Chandra Hrangkhawl became the the eighth legislator to join the club of Tripura assembly members who left the BJP-IPFT coalition. The senior leader was accompanied by Congress leaders when he had went to the assembly to resign as an MLA. The 67-year old leader has been elected to the assembly four times from the Karamcherra seat in Dhalai district.

He won three elections on Congress ticket from this seat before he jumped ship in 2018 ahead of the assembly polls to join the BJP. Hrangkhawl today cited “personal affairs” as reason for his resignation.

Senior Congress leader and ex-MLA Ashish Saha, grand old party’s youth face Baptu Chakraborty, and party spokesperson Prashanta Bhattacharya were present with Hrangkhawl as he handed in his resignation.



BJP ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura MLA and former Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia had also resigned in the previous month as an MLA and left the BJP-IPFT coalition blaming them for showing “poor performance”. Out of the eight MLAs who have quit the ruling coalition in the northeastern state, five have been from BJP.

“You will know when I take the decision. But that’s not for today,” Hrangkhawl was quoted as saying by The Indian Express in response to a question over whether he intended to return to his old party Congress. He justified the presence of the Congress leaders with him today by saying they are his “good friends”. He also claimed that he has friendly relations with leaders from BJP and CPI(M) also.

“They could not come today along with me, but we are always in discussion with them,” he added.

“I will not deliberate today on ideology,” he said, as quoted by Indian Express, in response to the performance of the BJP-IPFT government in the state.

Hrangkhawl has been known as a person close to senior Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman, who himself had left BJP to return to his old party. This is adding fuel to speculation that he might also now reunite with the grand old party. Hrangkhawl had joined the chorus led by Barman when several BJP leaders had been criticising the leadership of then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. He had even accompanied Barman on a trip to Delhi to apprise Home Minister Amit Shah of the situation in Tripura. It was seen as a move to remove Deb from the helm of the Tripura government.

BJP state chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty sought to paint this development as inconsequential by saying that Hrangkhawl’s decision to quit could have stemmed from his ailment.

“His resignation will not affect our party’s prospects. The BJP is not dependent on any individual”, he said.

(With agency inputs)