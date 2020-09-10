The first five of the 36 Rafale fighter jets procured from the Dassault Aviation company last month were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force earlier today at the Ambala Air Base in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, has hailed the induction of the five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force, remarking that the “potent bird’s lethality” will only only increase in the hands of our pilots. Taking to Twitter, Dhoni said he hopes Rafale beats the service record of Mirage 2000.

“With the Final Induction Ceremony the world’s best combat proven 4.5Gen fighter plane gets the world’s best fighter pilots. In the hands of our pilots and the mix of different aircrafts with the IAF the potent bird’s lethality will only increase,” Dhoni tweeted.

“Wishing The Glorious 17 Squadron(Golden Arrows) all the very best and for all of us hope the Rafale beats the service record of the Mirage 2000 but Su30MKI remains my fav and the boys get new target to dogfight with and wait for BVR engagement till their upgrade to Super Sukhoi,” he added.

Dhoni announced his retirement from the international cricket last month following a 16-year-long illustrious career. He is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the thirteenth edition of the Indian T-20 league scheduled to begin from September 19.

India had received the first batch of Rafale jets on July 27 which were stationed at the Ambala airbase in Haryana and they were inducted in the IAF’s 17 squadrons, the ‘Golden Arrows’. The 17 Squadron of the IAF was resurrected in September 2019.

