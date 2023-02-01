Dhanbad Fire: 3 Children Among 14 Killed; PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia | 10 Points

14 people were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Dhanbad District in Jharkhand. (Image: ANI)

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased who lost their lives in the Dhanbad fire. PM Modi also announced that an amount of Rs 50,000 each has also been given to the injured in the incident.

Here Are The 10 Points

- As many as 14 people were killed while several others were injured after a fire broke out in the Dhanbad apartment in Jharkhand.

- "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the fire in Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO tweeted.

- "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in Dhanbad. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," the PMO tweeted further.

- Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his condolences over the death of 14 persons in the major fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment and said the district administration was working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured.

- "The death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and providing treatment to those injured in the accident. I am looking into the whole matter myself," tweeted Soren.

- SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function.

- Dhanbad fire victim told ANI, "We were getting ready for my niece's wedding when we saw smoke entering the room. My brother-in-law told us that fire has broken out. We were on the fourth floor and tried to go downstairs but felt suffocated due to the smoke so we went to the terrace. Police came and rescued us."

- Police personnel have been deployed outside Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment where a massive fire broke out, ANI reported.