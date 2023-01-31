14 Dead, Several Trapped As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

A massive fire broke out in an apartment complex on Tuesday, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. (Image: ANI)

As many as 14 people were killed and 12 injured after massive fire broke out in an apartment in Dhanbad on Tuesday night. More people are feared trapped and rescue operation is still underway.

The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital, police said. The 14 deceased included 10 women, 3 children and a man.

The fire reportedly erupted at Ashirwad Tower in Dhanbad's Joraphatak area around 6 pm.

According to Dhanbad SSP Sanjiv Kumar, several people had gathered in the apartment, where the fire started, for a marriage function. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to Twitter to express condolences over the deaths and said, "The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident."