DGCA Tells Airlines To Act Against Unruly Passengers Or Face Action

Following the two incidents of male passengers urinating on female co-passengers, DGCA has sent a stern directive to all airlines asking them to act swiftly against such inappropriate behavior. If the crew members fail to act, they may face action from the regulator.

By Nikhil
Fri, 06 Jan 2023 07:01 PM IST
If airlines fail to act in incidents of unruly behaviour, theie staff may face action.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a directive to all airlines saying they must act against passengers who behave inappropriately or are unruly. Staff members will face action if they fail to do so. This directive follows widespread outrage against Air India over two incidents of intoxicated male passengers urinating on female co-passengers.

The aviation safety regulator has said that restraining devices must be used if "all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted" in trying to control unruly passengers in planes. The regulator also listed measures that flight crew need to take during such encounters.

"In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behaviour and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions," it said.

"Non-action/ inappropriate action/ omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society... Any non-compliance towards applicable regulations shall be dealt strictly and invite enforcement action," the DGCA’s directive added.

The pilot in command of the flight is responsible for assessing a situation and relay information to the airline’s central control on the ground for further action, DGCA clarified.

"Upon landing of the aircraft, airline representative shall lodge FIR with the concerned security agency at aerodrome, to whom, the unruly passenger shall be handed over," it said.

On November 26, 2022, a drunk man, in business class, had peed on an old lady on a India-US flight that was traveling to Delhi. The woman later alleged that the Tata-owned airline did not conduct themselves appropriately and made her negotiate with the offender, disorienting her even more.

Just days after this incident, on December 6, 2022, another man did the same thing but this time on a Paris-New Delhi Air India flight. Even in this case, the airline did not press charges against the man saying the concerned individuals "resolved" the matter by themselves. 

 

(With agency inputs)

