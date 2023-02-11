OPEN IN APP

    DGCA Slaps Rs 20 Lakh Fine On Air Asia Over Violations In Mandatory Training Of Pilots

    Air Asia's head of training has also been suspended for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

    By Ashita Singh
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 01:00 PM (IST)
    AIR ASIA has been fined Rs 20 Lakh by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA on Saturday for violation of pilot's training as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. According to the aviation regulator, in their surveillance operation, it was found that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of the airline were not done during the Pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check as per schedule, which is considered a violation.

    Also, the airline's head trainer has been suspended for three months for failing to conduct his duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements".

    "Financial Penalty of Rs 3 lakhs each has also been imposed on 8 designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," the aviation regulator said.

