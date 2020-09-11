The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo airlines over the alleged "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel" on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from IndiGo airlines over the alleged "violation of safety and social distancing protocol by media personnel" on Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, the aviation regulator has sought the report after coming across videos that showed media personnel in Kangana's flight 6E-264 breaking social distancing norms.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation seeks a report from IndiGo airlines on photography and videography during Kangana Ranaut's flight from Chandigarh to Mumbai on September 9," ANI reported.

The incident took place on Wednesday when Kangana Ranaut was returning to Mumbai amid a war of words between her and Shiv Sena leaders over the actress' remark likening Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In the videos, media persons are seen chasing the actress inside her plane with their masks off.

The Mumbai civic body demolished part of Kangana Ranaut's office in the city claiming it was built "illegally". The actress moved the Mumbai High Court, which eventually stayed the demolition drive and sought a report from the BMC.

Her lawyer had said that "No work being carried out by Kangana Ranaut in her premises as falsely understood by you, so the notice issued by you as "Stop Work Notice" is absolutely bad-in-law & appears to have been issued only to intimidate her by misusing your dominant position".

Reacting to the demolition drive at her property, Ranaut had reiterated her remarks that Mumbai has become Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). "I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy," she tweeted along with a photo of the demolition work.

