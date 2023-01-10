DGCA Seeks Explanation From Go First After Flight Takes Off Without 55 Passengers

The passengers who departed Bangalore airport were accommodated on a different flight that took off four hours later at 10 am. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) sought a report from Go First Airlines on Tuesday after the domestic airline forgot to board more than 50 passengers who were waiting on a shuttle on the tarmac on its Bengaluru-Delhi service on Monday.

“We have sought a report and shall take stringent action against those responsible," a senior DGCA official was quoted as saying by ANI. He further said that a team of DGCA officials would investigate and submit the report at the earliest. The official also emphasised that strict action would be taken against those who were found responsible for this incident.

However, the airline shifted 53 out of 55 passengers to some other flight heading towards different locations, the other passengers were refunded. The luggage of the passengers was also returned by the airlines, ANI reported citing sources.

Netizens took to Twitter to criticise the airline for the most horrific experience, after Flight G8 116 departed Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for Delhi around 6.30 am, keeping about 55 passengers waiting in one of the buses. The passengers were taken to the aircraft in four buses. However, the regulator said that it is looking into the matter.

One of the passengers, Satish Kumar took to Twitter and said, "Flight G8 116 (BLR-DEL) flew leaving passengers on ground! More than 50 passengers on 1 bus were left on ground & the flight took off with just passengers of 1 bus on boarded. Is @GoFirstairways @JM_Scindia @PMOIndia operating in sleep? No Basic checks!"

The Indian airline industry is facing a lot of criticism in recent days for a series of mishaps being reported by passengers. Earlier this week, on November 26, the cabin crew of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi was grounded due to how they treated an intoxicated business class passenger urinating on a 70-year-old woman.

After the massive backlash across the nation, the accused passenger was arrested after more than six weeks after the airline complained to the police last week.

(With Agency Inputs.)