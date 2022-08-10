DGCA Removes Upper And Lower Limits On Domestic Airfares

An Indigo flight bound to Varanasi takes off from the Kamaraj domestic airport on the first day of resuming domestic flights. (ANI Photo)

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday announced the removal of lower and upper limits on airfare in the country, after a span of approximately 27 months. Subsequently, all the airlines have been informed about the decision.

"After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel, it has been decided to remove the fare bands notified from time to time regarding air fare with effect from 31.08.2022," said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The airlines and airport operators must, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19 are strictly adhered to and COVID-appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced by them during travel, the ministry added.

"The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel. Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future," Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet.

The ministry had imposed lower and upper limits on airfare after the resumption of services in May 2020 following the two-month nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. Thereafter, the limits were relaxed in a phased manner as per the improvement in air traffic in the country.

The lower caps were meant as a relief for airlines struggling after the pandemic. At the same time, the upper caps on airfare were fixed ensuring that passengers do not have to pay a hefty amount for air travel.

ATF prices have been coming down during the last few weeks after jumping to record levels, primarily due to the Russia-Ukraine war that began on February 24. On August 1, the price of ATF in Delhi was Rs 1.21 lakh per kilo-litre, which was around 14 per cent lower than last month. For example, airlines currently cannot charge a passenger less than Rs 2,900 (excluding GST) and more than Rs 8,800 (excluding GST) for domestic flights of less than 40 minutes.

Earlier, discussions on removing the fare bands for domestic airfare were held among the stakeholders, including the government authorities and airlines. The airlines were of the view that removal of the pricing cap is required for the full-fledged recovery of domestic air traffic.

