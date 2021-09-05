DGCA has ordered Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reduce the height of 15 buildings and structures in Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati apartments in Vasant Kunj, as they are over the permissible height and serve as obstacles near IGI Airport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) on August 26 directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to reduce the height of 15 buildings and structures in Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati apartments in Vasant Kunj, as they are over the permissible height and serve as obstacles near IGI Airport.

"DIAL forwarded the list of buildings and structure determined as forming Obstacles Limitations Surfaces (OLS) of IGI airport based on a survey conducted in the year of 2016 to this office including of buildings and structures at Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Saraswati apartments as obstacle penetrating the Inner Horizontal Surface (IHS) against their permissible top elevation," DGCA's final order read.

"Final order issued by DGCA to reduce the height of the said 15 numbers of towers to permissible limits within 60 days of issue of the notice or file appeal to DGCA within 60 days. This is for your kind information and further necessary action please," read the DDA's notice in turn.

This has left the residents staying in DDA flats in D-6, Vasant Kunj worried since they could lose their structures on the terraces and a number of amenities. "We have bought the house with hard-earned money. How can the authority pass the order unanimously? We will appeal before the authority and if they do not listen to us, then we will approach the Supreme Court," Abhay More, President of RWA, Yamuna told ANI.

Abhay also mentioned that the residents were not consulted during meetings and it's DDA who is guilty in the matter. "We'll file an appeal. There are many loopholes in order," he added. "These towers were constructed after DDA got No Objection Certificate (NOC) and now other authority of same government said that there is a need to reduce the height of the building. What is the fault of the people living here who have filled crores of rupees in a flat? Reducing the height is also compromising the safety of the building as there are water tanks, fire tanks, and elevators attached to the top of the building," retired IFS Ashok Pai was quoted as saying.

For the uninformed, the apartments are located within a 20-km radius of the IGI Airport. The permitted altitude ranges from 297.21 to 303.216 meters, depending on the location of the building and distance from the airport.

