DGCA Orders Changes After 'Many Shortcomings Found During Spot Check On Airlines'

After several reports of engineering-related occurrences and technical snags in different airlines, the aviation regulator DGCA has conducted several spot checks and advised that all aircraft at base and transit stations shall be released by certifying staff holding a licence with appropriate authorisation by their organisation.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in Indian carriers' planes during the last month and now the aviation watchdog has demanded compliance by 28 July. DGCA spot checks have shown:

- Improper identification of the cause of defect

- The increased trend of MEL (minimum equipment list) releases

- Non-availability of required certifying staff at short intervals for multiple scheduled arrivals/departures

Meanwhile, earlier today, with an aim to review the security surveillance of the flights, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia chaired a one-on-one meeting with heads of airline companies. The meeting was held to take note of safety norms.

During the Sunday meeting, the minister had taken a detailed report from officials about the incidents over the last one month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.

"Crew carried out a non-normal checklist for smoke fire or fumes and diverted to Muscat and landed safely," he said.

An Air India Express aircraft while operating from Calicut to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed from one of the vents in the forward galley of the flight on Saturday.

On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines. The Aviation watch dogs is currently investigating all these incidents.