The DGCA has extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till December 31 amid the coronavirus crisis.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Day after the Centre issued fresh COVID-19 guidelines for December, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday informed that the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India has been extended till the year-end.

The DGCA, however, noted that it will only allow 'selected flights' to operate to and from India on "case to case basis", noting that the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31St December, 2020," the DGCA notification read.

All international and domestic flights in India were suspended after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. However, domestic flights were allowed to operate in a restricted manner later.

Later, the central government also air bubble agreements with several countries, including the United States (US) and France, to operate special international flights between their respective territories. The Centre also allowed nationals of both the countries to travel in either direction.

Currently, India has air bubble agreements with as many as 22 countries. These countries are the US, the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda and Tanzania.

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadly pathogen has affected 92.66 lakh people in India, claiming 1.35 lakh lives. Meanwhile, the number of recovered persons in India has crossed the 86.79 lakh-mark with active cases comprising 4.88 per cent of the total caseload, the Union Health Ministry informed.

"60.50 per cent of 524 case fatalities reported in the last 24 hours are concentrated Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab and UP. Maharashtra, Delhi, UP and West Bengal are the common states among the top 6 states contributing maximum to new cases as well as daily deaths," the Centre said on Thursday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma