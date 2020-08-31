New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the Centre released the guidelines for Unlock 4.0, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday announced that the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30.

In a statement, the DGCA in a circular said that the restriction will not be applied to "international all-cargo operations and flights approved" by it, adding that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis.

All scheduled international and domestic flights were suspended by the Centre after it imposed a nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. The Centre, however, allowed domestic flights to resume their services later.

The Centre, however, started operating under the Vande Bharat flights from May this year to rescue the Indians stranded across the world. India in July also established air bubble with other countries like US, UK, Germany and France to transport international passengers.

An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement between two countries with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of those nations can operate international flights.

Meanwhile Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that India "will be getting a bulk of its civil aviation traffic back in form by Diwali", noting that the Centre has allowed airlines to operate only up to 45 per cent of their pre-COVID capacities.

"I cannot anticipate whether countries will allow people from India in, but we have gone ahead and made the best out of a very difficult situation, navigated through turbulence, and today we have air bubbles with the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany. I have announced 13 more," he told the Indian Express.

"In our case, we started with a mandatory 14-day quarantine — 7 days’ institutional and 7 days’ self quarantine. Now we have introduced an innovation, if you are carrying a certificate of an RT-PCR test done in the last 96 hours you can go through the green channel. We are opening up these things so that we move towards normalcy," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma