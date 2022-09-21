DGCA Extends Restrictions On SpiceJet Flights; Carrier To Operate On 50% Capacity Till October

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA on Wednesday extended restrictions imposed on SpiceJet flights and now the budget carriers will have to continue operating at 50 per cent capacity till October 29. The airline will be allowed to fly only 50% of scheduled departures until then.

According to DGCA, the restrictions have been extended as a matter of "abundant caution." The aviation regulator DGCA, however, noted that there is an appreciable reduction in the number of safety incidents.

"DGCA orders that the restriction on SpiceJet flight operations (50% of the approved Summer Schedule) as imposed on 27 July 2022 to continue till 29 October 2022, despite the appreciable reduction in safety incidents reported," the order read.

The order from DGCA extending the restrictions read, "The review has indicated that there is an appreciable reduction in a number of safety incidents. However, as a matter of abundant caution, the competent authority has decided that the restriction as imposed in the order dated 27 07 2022 shall continue to be in force till the end of the summer schedule le 29.10.2022, in accordance with the powers conferred under rule 19A of the Aircraft Rules, 1937."

Any increase in the number of departures beyond 50 per cent shall be subject to the satisfaction of the DGCA that it has sufficient technical support and financial resources to safely and efficiently undertake such enhanced capacity. Also, the airline shall be subjected to 'enhanced surveillance' by the DGCA for the period.

The Aviation regulator earlier in July issued a warning notice to SpiceJet after a review of recent incidents by the watchdog showed "poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions" by the airline.

DGCA said that a review of several incidents involving SpiceJet's planes since 1 April showed that "the aircraft either turned back to its originating station or continued landing to the destination with degraded safety margins".