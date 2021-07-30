While India resumed the domestic flights in May, international flights continue to remain suspended amid surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Friday extended the curbs on International flights till August 31. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the ban on international flights which was to end on July 31 as per an earlier announcement. However, the DGCA said in its circular that, “international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis.”

While India resumed the domestic flights in May, international flights continue to remain suspended amid surge in COVID-19 cases in many parts of the world. Like the previous international flight ban, the current restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights approved by the DGCA on a case to case basis.

