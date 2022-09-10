Devotee Chops Off Tongue As Offering To God In Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi Temple

A SHOCKING incident took place on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district when a devotee chopped off his tongue and offered it to the presiding deity.

The 38-year-old has been identified as Sampat who is a resident of Kaushambi. As per the police, Sampat has been admitted to the district hospital and his condition is serious.

"Sampat and his wife Banno Devi came to the temple where they performed worship after taking a dip in the Ganga river. After completing the 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple, he cut his tongue with a blade and presented it at the temple's 'chaukhat' (door frame)," Station House Officer of Karha Dhaam police station Abhilash Tiwari said as quoted by the news agency PTI.

Devi mentioned that her husband had expressed a desire to visit the temple on Friday night.

However, the officials has not mentioned any clear reason why Sampat chopped off his tongue.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when an incident like this has grabbed the headlines. Earlier, in October 2021, a 22-year-old man, Atma Ram chopped off his tongue at a temple at Bhati village in Baberu area of Uttar Pradesh. His father later informed the police that his son was mentally disturbed and was observing nine days fast on ''Navratri'.

A similar incident also took place last year in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, the 32-year-old had chopped off her tongue in order to fulfill her vow to sacrifice ‘if MK Stalin became the chief minister’. Following the incident, she was found in an unconscious state on the steps of a temple, with blood coming out of her mouth.

In May 2020, an elderly priest in Odisha’s Cuttack performed human sacrifice to please God by chopping off the head of a local man inside the temple.

After the matter was taken to the Police notice, he claimed that he committed the murder after he received ‘orders from god’ in his dream.