New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Health Ministry on Monday directed states and union territories to enhance field infrastructure and beds in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases. In a letter written to all the states and union territories, Union Health Ministry referred to an earlier letter written by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and said that it is “expected that the work for re-establishment/ re commissioning of field/ makeshift hospital facilities would have begun” in the individual states and union territories.

“States/ Union Territories must have also started the exercise to repurpose the beds in public and private hospitals for COVID cases to ensure maximum preparedness against another potential surge in cases. You may review this matter at your level regularly to ensure that in the eventuality of a potential surge in hospital admissions, the State/Union Territory is not found wanting,” Union Health Ministry said in its latest letter to the states and union territories.

Develop COVID care centres in hotel rooms: Centre to states/UTs

Health Ministry said that the states/ Union Territories are also expected to develop COVID Care Centres in hotel rooms and other similar accommodations to be linked with Dedicated COVID hospitals for the care of mild or asymptomatic cases.

Previously, such an arrangement existed in many states, metropolises during the first wave of COVID-19 cases in 2020.

“Additionally, it is imperative that logistical supplies like testing reagents and kits (both for RTPCR and Rapid Antigen Testing) are procured and maintained in ample supply to avoid any stock shortages, in case of sudden increase in number of cases,” added the letter.

“It is advised that these preparatory measures must be taken up with highest priority and regular monitoring at your level may be ensured,” it said.

India's active COVID-19 tally and total caseload jumped to 1.71 lakh and 3.49 crore respectively after the country reported 37,379 fresh cases in the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma