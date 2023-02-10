'Dettol Se Muh Saaf Kardo': Nirmala Sithraman's Stern Reply To Congress MPs Over Corruption Charges

The Union Finance Minister on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party during the general discussion in Lok Sabha on Budget 2023–24. The members of the Grand Old Party accused the Centre of corruption.

The Union Minister, responding to the allegations, said, "Arre Corruption ke upar aap, Dettol se muh saaf kardo bhaiya. Congresswale. Corruption ke upar aap, Corruption ke upar aap aap baat kar rahe ho. (You will speak on corruption, clean your mouth with Dettol first. You will speak on corruption, what are you saying?)," as quoted by the News 18 website.

Sitharaman, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), made the remarks after saying that the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh had raised the value-added tax (VAT) on diesel shortly after taking power last year. She also stated that the Congress will make allegations and leave the house, but will not listen to anyone.

When the finance minister was asked to speak on Rajasthan by a ruling MP, she said, "Rajasthan mein gadbad hai bhaiya, pichle saal ka budget iss saal padh rahe hain. Mistakes can happen to anyone, but I pray to God that such a situation should not arise in front of anyone that someone has to read previous year’s budget, she added, as quoted by the News18 website.

The chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, presented the state budget on Friday, but what caught the opposition's attention was a gaffe he made while delivering his budget speech.In a major gaffe, Ashok Gehlot allegedly read out excerpts from the previous budget he presented last year.The BJP leaders alleged that the first two announcements that he made were in the previous state budget.

The opposition leaders started creating a ruckus in the Assembly and stormed into the well of the house. The house was also adjourned for half an hour amid the uproar by the opposition leaders. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.