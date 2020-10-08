As the country observed the 88th Air Force Day, ACM Bhadauria, in his address at the Hindon Air Base, hinted that the Indian Air Force is prepared for a two-front war and said it "will evolve and be ever ready to safeguard India's sovereignty and interests in all circumstances".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria on Thursday lauded the Air Force for demonstrating operational capability and will to effectively engage with the enemy "when the need arises".

"I commend all air warriors for quick response in the recent standoff on the northern frontiers, when we deployed our combat assets at short notice to handle any eventuality and provided proactive support to all requirements of deployment and sustenance for Indian Army," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He noted that the Indian Air Force is undergoing a 'transformational change' and said that India has entered in an era which will redefine where it employ aerospace power and conduct integrated multi-domain operations.

"This year has indeed been an unprecedented one. As COVID-19 spread across the globe, our nation's response was firm. The tenacity and resolve of our air warriors ensured that IAF continued to retain its capability to undertake full-scale operations throughout this period," ANI quoted ACM Bhadauria as saying.

India and China have been engaged in a five-month conflict along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Over the last few months, the two sides have deployed troops and heavy weapons on each side of the border, escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force on Thursday observed the 88th Air Force Day and displayed its strength and potential at the Hindon Air Base. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carry out sharp turns during the flypast at the IAF base in Ghaziabad on the occasion.

