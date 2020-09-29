The Supreme Court noted, "detention cannot be for forever and "some via media" may be explored for this. "Find a via media...find a way out", the bench said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Centre for a detailed reply by next week and asked them 'how much longer and under what order, it wanted to keep former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in detention'. The Supreme Court fixed the matter for a detailed hearing on October 15.

The question from the top court came while a two-judge bench of the SC, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice Hrishikesh Roy, was hearing a petition filed by Iltija, the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, seeking the immediate release of her mother Mehbooba Mufti from detention.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir government, to file his reply to the amended application filed by Iltija. "Detention for how long and under what order against Mehbooba Mufti? What is the maximum period and whether you can extend it beyond it one year?" Justice Kaul asked Mehta, as reported by news agency ANI.

Senior lawyer Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for Iltija, submitted that Mufti has not been allowed to meet her family members and pleaded that 'she be at least given two phone calls a day like those in prisons'.

The Supreme Court noted, detention cannot be for forever and "some via media" may be explored for this. "Find a via media...find a way out. We are putting you to caution as to for how long detention can be,” the bench told Mehta as reported by ANI.

Mehta sought some time to file his response and said, "we will address the court on these issues within a week," and also requested the bench to reserve its observations at this stage.

“I will request my lords not to make any observation at this stage. Every case is different. Here, the detainee, who is a former chief minister, issued public statements on the bloodbath in the state.”

The bench responded and said that the "SG will have to satisfy the court on its queries in law on the maximum permissible period of detention as well as its proposed action with regard to Mufti’s detention".

In July, Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) was extended by three months. Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir, including Farooq Abdullah, were put in detention following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 that accorded special status to the erstwhile state. Earlier, Farooq, and son Omar Abdullah, were released from detention in March.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan