Destruction Of Evidence, Criminal Conspiracy Among New Charges Added Against Alt News' Mohammed Zubair

The Delhi Police on Saturday sought judicial custody of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for 14 days after he moved his bail petition in a Delhi court. During the hearing, the police said that Atul Shrivastava has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet by Zubair.

It also told that the court that three additional sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - 201 (for the destruction of evidence - formatted phone and deleted tweets), 120-(B) (for criminal conspiracy), and 35 of FCRA - were added to the case against Zubai.

Zubair was arrested last month in connection with one of his 2018 tweets on Twitter. He was charged with Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

On Tuesday, the court had allowed four days' custody of Zubair to Delhi the Police.

"The said post of Mohd. Zubair containing picture and words against a particular religious community are highly provocative and done deliberately which are more than sufficient to incite hatred among people which can be detrimental for the maintenance of public tranquillity," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

According to the duty officer Arun Kumar, while he was monitoring social media, he saw a tweet shared by a person with the Twitter name 'Hanuman Bhakt' and Twitter ID @balajikijai. The shared tweet was Zubair's and contained "objectionable" words.

"Today, I was present in IFSO (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) unit of Delhi Police, Dwarka as an emergency officer, and during social media monitoring, it came to notice that a Twitter handle Hanuman Bhakt shared a tweet against another Twitter handle - Mohammed Zubair @zoo_bear in which it has been tweeted by Mohammed Zubair 'before 2014: Honeymoon hotel, after 2014: Hanuman Hotel...and has shown a picture of a signboard of one hotel, "honeymoon hotel changed to Hanuman hotel," Kumar stated in his complaint.

The screenshot of the board is from a Hindi movie.

"These words and the picture found to be used by Mohammed Zubair @zoo_bear against a particular religious community and are highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred amongst people which can be detrimental for maintenance of public tranquility in the society. Transmission and publication of such posts has been deliberately done Mohammed Zubair @zoo_bear through electronic media to insult the religious feelings of a particular community with intent to provoke breach of peace which attracts offence under Section 153-A and 295..From the contents of the post from Twitter handle Mohammed Zubair @zoo_bear, offence 153-A and 295 is made out," the FIR further stated.

