Despite Withdrawal Of Animal Board Notice, Seer Says MP Will Mark 'Cow Hug Day'

Even after the Animal Welfare Board of India's withdrew it's earlier appeal to celebrate February 14 as "Cow Hug Day", the Executive Chairman of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board of Madhya Pradesh, Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, said on Saturday that 'Cow Hug Day' will be celebrated across the state on February 14.

Swami Akhileshwaranand Giri, the Executive Chairman of Gopalan and Pashudhan Samvardhan Board, made the remark in Jabalpur on Saturday. The AWBI withdrew its appeal urging people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on Sunday.

Amid the ongoing criticisms by various political leaders and also by normal citizens criticising this announcement on social media, the board withdrew its earlier announcement.

In a statement, the AWBI said, "As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn."

Speaking to ANI, the Swami said, "It was a good initiative and that's why we supported it. Now they have withdrawn the appeal. Only they know the reason, but it is not a bad thing. So we have decided to celebrate Cow Hug Day."

"We need to draw a line from the festival that came from outside, so we supported this appeal. Now the board has withdrawn the appeal, but we will definitely celebrate Cow Hug Day. We believe that the board should not have withdrawn such an appeal as it was a good initiative," he said.

Swami Giri added, "The date is not anyone's inheritance, we have the right to protest."

"We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as 'Kamdhenu' and 'Gaumata' because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity," the Animal Welfare Board had informed earlier.

