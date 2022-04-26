New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments for not taking any coercive measures to prevent hate speeches in religious events like Dharam Sansads. The top court noted that governments say they are taking preventive measures, but something different happens on the ground as incidents of hate speeches keep occurring, despite the apex court's guidelines on preventive measures.

Grilling the Uttarakhand government over a proposed Dharam Sansad event in Roorkee on Wednesday, the top court directed the state chief secretary to place on record that no untoward statement will be made at the 'Dharam Sansad' scheduled in Roorkee.

A bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar in its order, said, "Counsel for Uttarakhand submits that all preventive measures have been taken and the concerned authorities are more than confident that no untoward situation or unacceptable statement is made during such event. We direct the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to state the corrective measure taken by the authorities before next date of hearing".

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking criminal action against those who had given hate speeches against Muslims at Haridwar Dharam Sansad in December last year, where the attendees also called for the genocide of Muslims.

The bench, also comprising Justices Abhay S. Oka and C.T. Ravikumar, said that if an announcement has been made, the state government will have to take action and follow the guidelines laid down in the Poonawalla case. "If the speaker is the same. You take preventive action. Don't make us say what we don't want to speak," the bench said.

"What we see is something different on ground. Despite subsequent judgments on preventive measures, yet things are happening. The government knows what are preventive measures, and if it happens, the court may ask the chief secretary to be present" it added.

Meanwhile, in a separate hearing, the top court also lashed out at the Himachal Pradesh government over the Dharam Sansad event, organised earlier this month in Una, that witnessed the vilest hate speeches against Muslims and calls for Hindus to resort to violence. The event was also attended by hatemonger Yati Narsinghanand, who violated his bail condition and spewed venom against Muslims and gave an open call for their targeted killings.

"You have to stop this activity and file steps taken to prevent it as these events do not happen suddenly, they are announced well in advance," the Supreme Court said questioning the administration why it did not immediately take any action against incendiary speakers. "Why didn't you act right away? There are already guidelines of the Supreme Court".

The top court asked the Himachal Pradesh government to file an affidavit on steps taken to prevent it and thereafter. "The government should file an affidavit by May 7 and let us know what steps were taken to prevent such incidents," the bench said and listed the matter for May 9.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan