Despite Drubbing In 2022 Assembly Polls, UP Congress Yet To Start Preparations For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

The Congress, which dominated the politics of India in its 75 years of independence, is facing an "existential crisis" in Uttar Pradesh but is yet to start its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Following its latest drubbing in Uttar Pradesh in the 2022 assembly polls, the party is in the throes with no state unit chief after Ajay Kumar Lallu's removal in March.

Stakes would be high for Congress in Uttar Pradesh as it tries to save its last bastion Rae Bareli, the only Lok Sabha seat it could bag in the state in 2019, which send 80 MPs to the Parliament. Although the party has said efforts are afoot to improve its performance, some leaders argue that the absence of a state chief is hurting it.

"There is an identity and existential crisis in the party's UP unit, especially due to the absence of a state unit chief. Party workers are in a state of dilemma and fingers are being raised at the party's central leadership," a former Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief told news agency PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"The defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent performance has created a situation of indecisiveness in the minds of party workers."

Several other party leaders have expressed their disappointment over the delay in appointing a new state Congress chief. But the top Congress brass has rubbished such claims saying "there are no dull moments in the life of a Congress party worker as far as activities of the party are concerned."

"Every Congress worker in UP knows that for them the leader is Priyanka Gandhiji," Pradeep Mathur, former leader of the Congress Legislative Party in UP Assembly, was quoted as saying by PTI. "Everybody knows that she is the general secretary and the one in charge of UP. Workers are directly associated with her and she is in touch with party workers."

Uttar Pradesh was once considered to be the bastion of Congress, but things started changing with the rise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the grand old party was reduced to just 2 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Three years later in the assembly polls in the state, it managed to bag just 7 seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress won just in Rae Bareli and even lost its Amethi fortress. Its dismal show continued in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 where it won just 2 seats in the 403-member legislative assembly.