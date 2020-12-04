According to the police, both the parties were handed a copy of the new law and were asked to hand a written application to Lucknow DM for his clearance, only after which the wedding can take place.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A week after Yogi Adityanath-led government's new ordinance against the unlawful conversion became law, the UP police on Wednesday stopped a marriage ceremony between a Muslim man and Hindu woman in Lucknow despite the consent of both the families, citing the new law.

Just before the scheduled ceremony on Wednesday night in Lucknow's Para area, the police team reached the spot and asked both the families to accompany them to the local police station and follow the rules for interfaith marriage under the Special Marriage Act and seek clearance from the Lucknow District Magistrate, following which the ceremony was cancelled.

According to the police, both the parties were handed a copy of the new law and were asked to hand a written application to Lucknow DM for his clearance, only after which the wedding can take place.

"On 2 December, we received information that a girl from one community was wanting to get married to a boy from another other community. We called both sides to the police station and handed them a copy of the new unlawful conversion ordinance and both sides have given written consent that as per law, they will inform the DM (District Magistrate) and get his permission before moving ahead with things," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The police also said that the couple can get married without changing their religion, in line with the Special Marriage Act. The police, however, added that the couple has to give a declaration at least 60 days in advance to the DM if any of them want to convert their religion. Meanwhile, a report by NDTV stated that the wedding ceremony was taking place with the consent of both families and no coercion was involved.

According to the new ordinance brought by the UP government last week, religious conversion using falsehood, force or an incentive, or take place solely for the purpose of marriage will be termed as a crime. The law further states that if only the woman is converted to other religion, the marriage will be declared is invalid and those involved in her conversion can face 10 years of imprisonment. The ordinance further states that lying, greed, or any other fraudulent way or conversion to marriage will be a non-bailable offence.

