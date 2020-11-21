India on Saturday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat over the Nagrota encounter in which four JeM terrorists were killed by the security forces.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India on Saturday summoned Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest over the Nagrota encounter in which four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed by the security forces.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that the Indian government is committed to take "all necessary measures to safeguard its national security in the fight against terrorism".

"Pakistan Cd’A was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged at the attempted attack. It was demanded that Pakistan desists from its policy of supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from its territory," it said.

The security forces had on Thursday eliminated four JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota. The terrorists were in constant touch of their Pakistani handlers and were planning to carry out attacks across the Valley on the anniversary of 26/11. Huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the four terrorists.

Also Read -- Nagrota Encounter | Terrorists were in constant touch with Masood Azhar's brother, were planning attack on 26/11 anniversary: Reports

Following the ecounter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and reviewed the security apparatus along the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan.

"Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted," PM Modi said in a tweet following the meeting.

According to a report by news agency IANS, PM Modi was briefed during the meeting on inputs suggesting that the four Jaish terrorists killed were planning something big for forthcoming District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The report also claimed that Pakistan is exploiting the International Border in Punjab and Jammu area in an attempt to push in the maximum number of terrorists before the onset of winter, adding that security forces have also arrested 26 overground workers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma