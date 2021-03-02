The police reported that the thieves bought a plot near the house of the doctor a few months ago and after that, they dug a long tunnel to get into the basement of the doctor's house to steal three boxes of 400 kg of silver.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: In an incident of performing a 'Desi Money Heist', thieves in Rajasthan's Jaipur prepared, planned, and acted just like a Hollywood series. The bizarre incident took place in Jaipur where the thieves dug a 20-foot long tunnel to get into the basement of a doctor's house. It is reported that the thieves stole silver worth crores from the house of the doctor. The police reported that the thieves were able to dig the long tunnel because they bought the nearby plot a few months ago.

Now, you must be wondering, how this 'Desi Money Heist' was performed, so let us tell you in detail, what all happened in this case:

The robbery took place at Dr. Sumit Soni's house, who is a resident of Jaipur’s Vaishali Nagar locality. The hair transplant doctor filed a complaint on Wednesday, in which he mentioned that a robbery took place at his home. He further said that the thieves dug a long tunnel from the nearby plot to get into the basement of his house, and they stole the boxes of silver kept there.

According to the complaint filed by him, he mentioned that two days before filing the complaint, he visited his basement, and there he found out that iron boxes were cut and all the silver vanished.

The police reported that the thieves bought a plot near the house of the doctor a few months ago and after that, they dug a long tunnel to get into the basement of the doctor's house to steal three boxes of 400 kg of silver.

Police suspected that someone close to the doctor might have helped the thieves to get the information about the silver boxes. Subsequently, after investigating, the police arrested a man named Banwari because the nearby plot was bought under his name.

However, there is another twist, the real owner of this plot was Shikhar Agarwal, who has a jewellery business, and he was the one who advised Doctor Soni to invest in silver. According to the police, there were many quintals of silver in the boxes that were worth crores.

Raj Singh Beniwal, ACP, Vaishali Nagar was quoted saying to the news agency PTI, "We have zeroed on a few suspects and have leads. We might get a breakthrough in the case very soon."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma