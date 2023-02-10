Derek O'Brien Questions 'Different Rules For PM, Oppn MPs' In Parliament Amid Expungement Row

WEIGHING in on the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks being expunged from the Parliamentary records, TMC MP Derek O’Brien called the move ‘disturbing’ on Friday. O’Brien took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to allege that separate rules are being enforced on the Prime Minister and opposition leaders and questioned "why are only opposition MPs being asked to authenticate their comments in the Parliament".

Rahul Gandhi’s certain remarks were removed from the records, citing the rule that requires MPs to make only such claims that can be authenticated.

"Disturbing. Why are only members of the Opposition being asked to ‘AUTHENTICATE WHAT YOU SAY ON THE FLOOR OF #Parliament” One rule for PM and his BJP desk thumpers? Another set of rules for MPs from @AITCofficial @INCIndia @BRSparty @arivalayam @AamAadmiParty @cpimspeak & others," O’Brien said in the tweet.

Earlier today, Congress National Spokesperson Jairam Ramesh also shared an old report and alleged that Prime Minister unjustifiably targeted Congress over the 2005 cash-for-query scam, when 6 of the total 11 accused persons in the case were BJP MPs. He described the Prime Minister’s address to the Rajya Sabha as a “long rant”.

"It’s BJP that walked out during vote to expel the MPs, after resolutions moved by Pranab-da & Dr. Singh,” Ramesh said in the tweet. He went on to ask, “Would the Chair now expunge PM’s lies?".

On December 12, 2005, online media portal Cobrapost released a video of a sting operation that showed 11 Lok Sabha MPs accepting cash for promising to raise certain desired questions in the Parliament. "Out of the 11 MPs accused in the case, six were from the BJP, three from BSP, and one each from the RJD and Congress,” the Hindustan Times report mentioned above read.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister trained his guns at the opposition parties, Congress, and particularly at the Gandhi family. Opposition parties on the other hand have persistently been demanding a discussion on the Adani row in Parliament, which has not come to pass yet.

(With agency inputs)