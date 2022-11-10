Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead In Punjab's Faridkot, 3 Others Injured

Faridkot IG further said Dera follower Pradeep Singh was fired upon when he was on his way to his shop in the morning.

By IANS
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 12:45 PM IST
Minute Read
Dera Sacha Sauda Follower Shot Dead In Punjab's Faridkot, 3 Others Injured
CCTV visual of the shooting in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, in Faridkot, Punjab. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

A DERA Sacha Sauda follower, who is also an accused in the Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot (Punjab) by unidentified bike-borne assailants on Thursday morning while three others were injured, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh.

According to the police, the security personnel of Singh also did the retaliatory firing.

"An incident of firing took place today where a man, Pradeep Singh, died while three people were injured. His security personnel did retaliatory firing too. We have received CCTV footage and have got some leads. The situation is under control," said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Inspector General of Police, Faridkot range.

Faridkot IG further said Pradeep Singh was fired upon when he was on his way to his shop in the morning.

Also Read
Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP Announces Names Of 160 Candidates | Check Full..
Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP Announces Names Of 160 Candidates | Check Full..

"Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh, also an accused in Bargari Sacrilege incident, was shot dead in Faridkot by unidentified bike-borne assailants. He was fired when he was going to his shop in the morning," the IG added.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his Sirsa ashram, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.

Also Read
Breaking News Today LIVE: ED Arrests 2 Businessmen From Telangana, Andhra..
Breaking News Today LIVE: ED Arrests 2 Businessmen From Telangana, Andhra..

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that strict instructions have been given to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state.

"Punjab is a peace-loving state where the mutual brotherhood of people is very strong. No one will be allowed to disturb the peace of Punjab. Strict instructions to the civil and police officials to maintain the peace and tranquillity of the state," Mann tweeted.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.