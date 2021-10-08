New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singhji Insan on Friday was convicted by a Special CBI Court in Haryana for the murder of Rajit Singh, who was killed in 2002. Along with Ram Rahim, 4 other accused have been convicted in the case. Ram Rahim and his co-accused have been convicted under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. The Special CBI court will pronounce the sentence on October 12.

Ranjit Singh, who was a supporter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim, was murdered on July 10, 2002. The CBI had filed an FIR against Ram Rahim and 4 other accused in December 2003 on the complaints of Rajit Singh's son Jagseer Singh. Ranjit Singh was shot dead by four persons on July 10, 2002, in the Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra, after he went against the Dera Chief.

Earlier this week, Ram Rahim had filed an application in Punjab and Haryana High Court to transfer the murder trial case from the CBI Court in Panchkula to any other CBI court. However, the court dismissed his petition and asked the Special CBI Court in Panchkula to carry on with the process.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is already serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples inside his ashram in Haryana’s Sirsa. The Special CBI Court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim in August 2017. He was also pronounced guilty of murdering a journalist Ramchandra Chhatrapati, who had written an anonymous letter against the sexual exploitation of women inside the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has also been named as an accused in a case that pertains to the theft of a ''bir'' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib from the Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara. Earlier this year, 'emergency parole' was granted to the Dera chief to enable him to attend to his ailing mother. To seek parole, Singh had submitted medical documents to prison authorities and was taken to Gurugram to meet his mother.

