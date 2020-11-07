Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two of his disciples and has been denied bail several times by the courts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a shocking revelation, the Haryana government granted jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Ji Insan, a day's parole on October 24. According to a report by news agency IANS, Ram Rahim was granted parole on his wife Harjit Kaur's plea that his mother Naseeb Kaur, 85, suffering from heart disease was seriously ill.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail sentence for raping two of his disciples and has been denied bail several times by the courts. The report further stated that Ram Rahim met his mother in a hospital in Gurugram on Saturday with heavy security and was taken back to the jail in the evening. The controversial Dera chief is currently lodged at the high-security Sunaria jail in Rohtak.

Earlier in April, Ram Rahim's three-week parole to meet his ailing mother was rejected by the court on two grounds. First, the parole could create law and order problems in the state at the time of his release and surrender later. Second, a report by a panel of doctors, who examined his mother, said she was suffering from a heart disease, but was not in critical condition.

In June 2019, Ram Rahim Singh had withdrawn his parole plea after the state BJP government was cornered by opposition parties for favouring the self-styled godman, who sought parole for 42 days to tend to his agricultural fields at his sect's headquarters in Sirsa town. Also, the high court had in May last year rejected his parole plea for attending the wedding ceremony of his foster daughter.

A special CBI court in August 2017 sentenced Baba Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, to 20 years of imprisonment for raping two women-- 10 years each for two rape cases that will run consecutively and not concurrently. The court also sentenced him and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago in January 2019.





(With IANS Inputs)

Posted By: Talib Khan