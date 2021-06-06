Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently serving a 20-year jail term in Haryana’s Sunaria jail for sexually molesting two of his female disciples,

Sirsa/Gurugram | Jagran News Desk: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Singh, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term in Haryana’s Sunaria jail for sexually molesting two of his female disciples, has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, Gurmeet Ram Rahim reportedly underwent some tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, following which he complained of abdominal pain.

The 53-year-old sect head of the Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda was then taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further tests on Sunday. It remains unclear where he was tested positive for COVID-19 among the two places – Rohtak and Gurugram.

Sunaria Jail Superintendent Sunil Sangwan told PTI that all tests related to Singh’s condition could not be completed at PGIMS, Rohtak following which he was taken to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital.

The superintendent further told PTI that another top government hospital was also approached to complete Ram Rahim’s tests, but the concerned hospital declined citing the Covid-19 situation. Following this, prison authorities took the 53-year-old convict to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

“The permission for the same was granted, he said,” the superintendent added.

Among other tests, Singh had undergone an abdominal CT scan at PGIMS, Rohtak on Thursday, officials had said as per the earliest media reports.

According to a report in Chandigarh-headquartered The Tribune, Ram Rahim was admitted to a government hospital after he complained of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuation back in May. He was discharged after an overnight stay at the hospital.

Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his women disciples at Haryana’s Sunaria jail. He was convicted in August 2017 by a special CBI court in Panchkula which was followed by incidents of rioting and arson in parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma