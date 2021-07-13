Ram Rahim's lawyers claim that due to uncontrolled diabetes, the Dera chief remains down under heavy stomach ache. Reports from his medical examination on June 3 suggest an appearance of lumps in his pancreas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, the jailed chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, was brought to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for endoscopy. Doctors at AIIMS Delhi said that Ram Rahim will be kept under observation for the time being.

Dera chief was moved to PGIMS Rohtak on May 13 on account of fluctuating blood pressure upon the advice of doctors at Rohtak's Sunaria jail, where Ram Rahim has been lodged.

Ram Rahim Singh was also granted 'emergency parole' of 12 hours (from sunrise to sunset) in May to see his sick mother. He was later taken to Gurugram to meet his mother under heavy police presence. One similar parole was granted to him last year in October, again to see his ailing mother.

In the month of June, Ram Rahim reportedly contracted COVID-19 infection following which he was brought to Gurugram's Medanta hospital. The head of the Sirsa-based sect tested negative for COVID-19 on June 8.

Reports have emerged claiming that Honeypreet Kaur, the estranged adopted daughter of Ram Rahim's, had made a visitor's card for Medanta hospital for being an attendant, which was cancelled once dera chief tested negative for COVID-19.

Ram Rahim's lawyers claim that due to uncontrolled diabetes, the Dera chief remains down under heavy stomach ache. Reports from his medical examination on June 3 suggest an appearance of lumps in his pancreas.

The Dera chief was sentenced to 20-year in prison by a special CBI court in August 2017 on charges of raping two of his women disciples. In January 2019, the dera chief and three others were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist in 2003. He is also facing prosecution for other murders and allegedly ordering forced castrations inside the Dera premises in Sirsa.

